Leon's Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Director Mark Leon bought 10,000 shares of Leon's Furniture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,300.00.

LNF traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405. Leon's Furniture Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$16.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.57.

Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$595.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$600.85 million. Leon's Furniture had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Leon's Furniture in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Leon's Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Director Mark Leon Purchases 10,000 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/mark-leon-acquires-10000-shares-of-leons-furniture-ltd-lnf-stock-updated-updated.html.

Leon's Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, The Brick Clearance Centre, United Furniture Warehouse, Brick's Midnorthern Appliance, and Appliance Canada banners.

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.