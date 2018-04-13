Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

MMC stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $71.79 and a twelve month high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $41,477.74, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Julio A. Portalatin sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $893,283.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,125.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 52,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $4,292,760.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,855 shares of company stock worth $12,395,268 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

