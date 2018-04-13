MarteXcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.18 Million (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 21st. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00009160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. MarteXcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $3,139.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00057424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00032491 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013809 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00142363 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00023417 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036072 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MarteXcoin Coin Profile

MXT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 2,941,654 coins. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin. The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MartexCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created by members of the Brasilian community. It's based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is not currently possible to buy MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

