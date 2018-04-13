California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6 Million Holdings in Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Masimo worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Masimo by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other Masimo news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,343,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,403 shares of company stock worth $4,040,693. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,412.33, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Masimo has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $104.71.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

