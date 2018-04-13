Burney Co. Raises Holdings in Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Mastercard by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $5,526,516.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $10,809,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,571 shares of company stock worth $8,174,328 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $174.80 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $183.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $183,697.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Mastercard to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

