Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Price

Media headlines about Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Maui Land & Pineapple earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.7453892458401 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:MLP opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc is a landholding and operating company. The Company’s segments include Real Estate, which consists of land planning and entitlement, development and sales activities of its landholdings on Maui; Leasing, which includes residential, resort, agricultural, commercial, and industrial land and property leases, licensing of its registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts; Utilities, which includes the operations of its Hawaii Public Utilities Commission-regulated subsidiaries, including Kapalua Water Company, Ltd.

