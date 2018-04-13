Maxim Group Analysts Give The Keyw (KEYW) a $10.00 Price Target

The Keyw (NASDAQ:KEYW) has been given a $10.00 target price by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Keyw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Keyw in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded The Keyw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Keyw from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Keyw in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

KEYW traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.94. 233,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $393.51, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.64. The Keyw has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYW. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Keyw in the fourth quarter worth about $4,533,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in The Keyw in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Keyw by 30.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,647,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 384,149 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in The Keyw in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Keyw by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,715,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 326,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Keyw

The KEYW Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities. Its solutions are designed to respond to meet the critical needs for agile intelligence and to assist the U.S.

