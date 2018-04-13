McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) PT Raised to $122.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKC. UBS lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.89.

NYSE MKC opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13,860.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $277,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,003.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

