Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $19.08 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 125,925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 256,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,656,000 after acquiring an additional 177,939 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 6,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $1,312,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $5,761,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 746,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,316,900.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,659 shares of company stock worth $16,359,594 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $199.88. The stock has a market cap of $81,028.16, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.73 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.39.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

