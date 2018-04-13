Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Share Price

Press coverage about Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Medical Properties Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1996725485851 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

MPW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.47. 1,816,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,477. The firm has a market cap of $4,657.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 489,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $6,070,740.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,192,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,166,673.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 116,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,459,672.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,759,620 shares in the company, valued at $22,100,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

