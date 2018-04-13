MediGene (MDG1) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

MediGene (ETR:MDG1) received a €22.00 ($27.16) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDG1. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($16.05) target price on shares of MediGene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($20.37) target price on shares of MediGene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd.

MDG1 opened at €13.85 ($17.10) on Wednesday. MediGene has a fifty-two week low of €8.53 ($10.53) and a fifty-two week high of €19.27 ($23.79).

About MediGene

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

