Meggitt (MGGT) Price Target Cut to GBX 365 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 390 ($5.51) to GBX 365 ($5.16) in a research report released on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

MGGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.93) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 26th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 492 ($6.95) to GBX 462 ($6.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 500 ($7.07) to GBX 505 ($7.14) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.63) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 485.44 ($6.86).

MGGT stock opened at GBX 439.10 ($6.21) on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 430.90 ($6.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($7.49).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a GBX 10.80 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.05. This represents a yield of 2.39%.

In other Meggitt news, insider Nigel Rudd purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,458 ($27,502.47).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

