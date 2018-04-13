Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $7.38 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,272.1% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

VLO traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $42,836.77, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

