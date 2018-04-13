Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TEVA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,159,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,388,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,181.76, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $33.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $99,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,094.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,734 shares of company stock valued at $204,795 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Goldman Sachs raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

