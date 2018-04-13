Melco PBL Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco PBL Holdings (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 16,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,833% compared to the average volume of 579 call options.

Melco PBL stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,478.83, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Melco PBL has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

Melco PBL (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Melco PBL had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Melco PBL will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco PBL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Melco PBL in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco PBL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Melco PBL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Melco PBL from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Melco PBL during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco PBL in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco PBL in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Melco PBL in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco PBL in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Melco PBL Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

