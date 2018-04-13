Melrose Industries (MRO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.39) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.53) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.32) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.53) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 258.50 ($3.65).

LON MRO opened at GBX 223.50 ($3.16) on Monday. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 261.90 ($3.70).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.40.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in buying manufacturing businesses. The Company’s businesses include Nortek and Brush Turbogenerators. It operates through four segments: Energy, which includes the Brush business that is engaged in supplying energy industrial products; Air Management, which includes the Air Quality & Home Solutions business that manufactures ventilation products and the Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning business that manufactures and sells split-system and packaged air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, air handlers and parts; Security and Smart Technology, which includes the Security & Control business along with the Core Brands and GTO Access Systems businesses; Ergonomics, which includes the Ergotron business that manufactures and distributes products designed with ergonomic features including wall mounts, carts, arms, desk mounts, and stands that attach to or support display devices.

