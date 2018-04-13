Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,144,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,997,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,484,000 after buying an additional 1,834,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,019,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,684,000 after buying an additional 801,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,515,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,730,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after purchasing an additional 145,744 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152,307.78, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Merck & Co. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of Merck & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $3,697,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $4,736,025. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

