Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 6th.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.65) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 360 ($5.09) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 ($6.22) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merlin Entertainments to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.52) to GBX 360 ($5.09) in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merlin Entertainments from GBX 470 ($6.64) to GBX 460 ($6.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 443.79 ($6.27).

Merlin Entertainments stock opened at GBX 339 ($4.79) on Friday. Merlin Entertainments has a 52 week low of GBX 317.10 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 537.50 ($7.60).

In other Merlin Entertainments news, insider Charles Gurassa purchased 69,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £250,214.40 ($353,659.93).

Merlin Entertainments Company Profile

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands.

