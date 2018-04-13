Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Given a $14.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $14.00 price target on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research note published on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $546.19, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.95. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 188.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mesoblast at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/mesoblast-meso-given-a-14-00-price-target-at-maxim-group-updated-updated.html.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited develops cell-based medicines. The company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform based on mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Its allogeneic cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high and unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, immunologic and inflammatory conditions, orthopedic disorders, and oncology and hematology conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.