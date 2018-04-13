MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.93 Million in First American Co. (NYSE:FAF)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First American Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First American as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First American in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of First American in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First American from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of First American from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NYSE FAF opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6,204.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. First American Co. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $62.71.

First American (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. First American had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that First American Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. First American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

