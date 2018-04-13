MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4 Million in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,797 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cree by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,721 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,412 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,137,521 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

CREE opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4,231.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.37 and a beta of 0.62. Cree Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The LED producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $367.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.62 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Cree’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts expect that Cree Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CREE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-invests-4-million-in-cree-inc-cree-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.