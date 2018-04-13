95,620 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1,557.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,833 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in LKQ by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 58,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 448,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Victor M. Casini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,462,907.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $445,415.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,832,118.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,802 shares of company stock worth $1,807,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,805.83, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

