Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.71 Million Stake in Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,019 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 276,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,025.08, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup set a $24.50 price objective on Brown & Brown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $12.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 35,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,889,355.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,355.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

