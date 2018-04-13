Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 76,150 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,150 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,884,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,619,000 after buying an additional 818,115 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,594,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,041,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,379,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,975,000 after purchasing an additional 380,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,961,000 after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,180,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $2,793,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,298,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 56,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $5,235,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,340.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,985,048. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $107.20 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $110.05. The company has a market cap of $12,616.15, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.80 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $95.00 price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

