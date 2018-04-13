Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 12,981 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,775,000 after buying an additional 101,124 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,584,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,461,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 83,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 1,980 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.90 per share, with a total value of $500,742.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,741. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 2,080 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.65 per share, with a total value of $500,552.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,188.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $235.95 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.65 and a 1 year high of $279.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3,199.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.44). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through five segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Other Investments and Corporate.

