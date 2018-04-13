MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MFS Intermediate Income Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.745339623863 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. 105,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,973. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $4.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0301 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 17th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

