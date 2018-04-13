MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.53.

MGM stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.93. 16,668,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,377,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,635.96, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 36,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $1,264,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,549.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $434,623.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,000 and have sold 142,646 shares valued at $5,104,710. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 181.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 521,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,004,000 after buying an additional 336,481 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,293.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 143,268 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $1,630,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

