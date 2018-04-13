Michaels Companies (MIK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “The Michaels Companies, Inc. is a specialty retailer of arts and crafts. The Company’s stores offer stock-keeping units in arts, crafts, scrapbooking, floral, framing, home décor, seasonal offerings, and children’s hobbies. It produces 11 exclusive private brands including Recollections(R), Studio Decor(R), Bead Landing(R), Creatology(R), Ashland(R), Celebrate It(R), Art Minds(R), Artist’s Loft(R), Craft Smart(R), Loops & Threads(R) and Imagin8(R). The Michaels Companies, Inc. is based in Irving, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $3,489.47, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $5,998,249.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,076,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 966.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after buying an additional 518,984 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 36.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/michaels-companies-mik-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell-updated-updated.html.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Michaels Companies (MIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.