Michelin (ML) Given a €135.00 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a €135.00 ($166.67) price target on Michelin (EPA:ML) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, April 4th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on Michelin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas set a €138.00 ($170.37) price objective on Michelin and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs set a €150.00 ($185.19) price objective on Michelin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($185.19) price objective on Michelin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a €146.00 ($180.25) price objective on Michelin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michelin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €132.50 ($163.58).

ML stock opened at €126.65 ($156.36) on Wednesday. Michelin has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($132.04) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($161.54).

Michelin Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

