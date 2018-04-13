Michelin (ML) Receives €132.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Michelin (EPA:ML) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €133.13 ($164.35).

ML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($172.84) target price on Michelin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs set a €152.00 ($187.65) target price on Michelin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($160.49) target price on Michelin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($160.49) price target on Michelin and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS set a €129.00 ($159.26) price target on Michelin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of ML stock traded down €0.40 ($0.49) on Friday, hitting €126.65 ($156.36). The stock had a trading volume of 201,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Michelin has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($132.04) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($161.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $22,740.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.56.

About Michelin

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

