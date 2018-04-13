Pennsylvania Trust Co Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 300.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 23.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 470.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 98,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $93.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $715,156.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.63 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,928,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/microsoft-co-msft-is-pennsylvania-trust-cos-7th-largest-position-updated-updated.html.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.