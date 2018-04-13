Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Price

Press coverage about Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Minerva Neurosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.1808755865385 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NERV opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.43. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NERV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

