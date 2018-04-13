Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (SNAP) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Lasky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 10th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $359,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $351,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $440,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $419,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $481,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $467,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $349,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $332,500.00.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,116,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,037,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,767.44 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.74 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a negative net margin of 417.61%. sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.96 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 27,390,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,168 shares during the last quarter. EMS Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,200,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Snap by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,529,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,648,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/mitchell-lasky-sells-25000-shares-of-snap-inc-snap-stock-updated-updated.html.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.