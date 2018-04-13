Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 325 ($4.59) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAB. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.67) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.82) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.64).

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 255 ($3.60) on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 219.90 ($3.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 284.80 ($4.03).

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban bought 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £3,784.89 ($5,349.67). Insiders acquired 1,709 shares of company stock worth $406,069 in the last three months.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc managed pubs and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates through Retail Operating Business and Property Business segments. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Oak Tree Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

