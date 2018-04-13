First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FR. JPMorgan Chase cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 504,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3,475.24, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.11 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 50.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.41%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $188,364.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 292,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,334,621.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

