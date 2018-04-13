Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHLX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.56.

SHLX traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $20.79. 560,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,635. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30. The company has a market cap of $4,673.17, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.23 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 179.87% and a net margin of 78.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 109.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,435,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,922,000 after buying an additional 10,695,678 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,301,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,369,000 after buying an additional 489,186 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,254,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,155,000 after buying an additional 1,036,262 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,690,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,866,000 after purchasing an additional 534,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,231,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/mizuho-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-shell-midstream-partners-shlx-updated-updated.html.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.