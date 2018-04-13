Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on Momo to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS assumed coverage on Momo in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Momo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Momo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.35.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Momo has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,360.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Momo had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Momo by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,102,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after buying an additional 1,283,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,328,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Momo by 53.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,141,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/momo-momo-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-morgan-stanley-updated-updated.html.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.