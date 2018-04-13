Morgan Stanley set a €72.00 ($88.89) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAI. BNP Paribas set a €76.00 ($93.83) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($88.89) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($90.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($93.83) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.83 ($94.85).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €65.47 ($80.83) on Tuesday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €59.01 ($72.85) and a 12 month high of €76.36 ($94.27).

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/morgan-stanley-analysts-give-daimler-dai-a-72-00-price-target.html.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.