Morgan Stanley Trims Vodafone (VOD) Target Price to GBX 270

Vodafone (LON:VOD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 280 ($3.96) to GBX 270 ($3.82) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 290 ($4.10) price objective on Vodafone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vodafone from GBX 240 ($3.39) to GBX 220 ($3.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas increased their price objective on Vodafone from GBX 240 ($3.39) to GBX 245 ($3.46) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Vodafone in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Vodafone in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 250.35 ($3.54).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.92) on Tuesday. Vodafone has a 52 week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.65 ($3.39).

Vodafone Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies.

