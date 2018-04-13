Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Receives $13.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura dropped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 306,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,973. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,789.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

