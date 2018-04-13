Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $364,000 Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,620 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.12% of Mitek Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unterberg Capital LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 11,976 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $89,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

