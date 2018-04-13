MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MutualFirst Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 44.1550045541585 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ MFSF opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. MutualFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $312.56, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.21.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. equities analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFSF. BidaskClub raised MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MutualFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Marien sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Marien sold 2,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $108,215.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock worth $464,490. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc (MutualFirst) is the bank holding company of MutualBank (MutualBank or the Bank). The Bank offers financial services through approximately 30 full service retail financial center offices in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, Saint Joseph and Wabash counties in Indiana.

