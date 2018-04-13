Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) Price Up 38.1% Over Last Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and $101,015.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Myriad has traded up 38.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000131 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001452 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,566,690,750 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to buy Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

