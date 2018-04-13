Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NantHealth (NH) Stock Price

Media coverage about NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NantHealth earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.380786197121 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NantHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NantHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

NantHealth stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 32,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,391. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $348.54, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.33.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 54.16% and a negative net margin of 188.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. equities analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $25,258.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $66,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/nanthealth-nh-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-accern-reports-updated-updated.html.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is a healthcare cloud-based information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in converging science and technology through a single integrated clinical platform, to provide actionable health information at the point of care. The Company offers the Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer test, a molecular test and decision support solution that measures the proteins present in the patient’s tumor tissue, combined with whole genomic and transcriptomic sequencing of tumor and normal samples.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.