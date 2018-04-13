National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Given a $49.00 Price Target by Sandler O’Neill Analysts

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) has been assigned a $49.00 price target by equities research analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NKSH. BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.50, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.20. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

In other news, Director Norman V. Fitzwater III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,045 shares of company stock valued at $39,166. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 63,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 505.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.

