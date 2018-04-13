Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Navigators Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigators Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Navigators Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a sell rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Navigators Group stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Navigators Group has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,720.28, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.59 million. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Navigators Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Navigators Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Navigators Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other Navigators Group news, insider Carl L. Bach III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $113,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navigators Group during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Navigators Group by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Navigators Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigators Group during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Navigators Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/navigators-group-navg-stock-rating-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigators Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigators Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.