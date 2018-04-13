NCR (NYSE:NCR) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.26

News headlines about NCR (NYSE:NCR) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NCR earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 45.9879167790962 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

NCR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,952. NCR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3,768.67, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. NCR had a return on equity of 80.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NCR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In related news, EVP Paul Langenbahn sold 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $153,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $72,366.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $254,122.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention applications, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

