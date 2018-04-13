Analyzing Nabors Industries (NBR) and NCS Multistage (NCSM)

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nabors Industries and NCS Multistage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 0 8 14 0 2.64 NCS Multistage 0 1 7 1 3.00

Nabors Industries currently has a consensus target price of $10.10, indicating a potential upside of 33.89%. NCS Multistage has a consensus target price of $24.57, indicating a potential upside of 38.12%. Given NCS Multistage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NCS Multistage is more favorable than Nabors Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabors Industries and NCS Multistage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $2.57 billion 0.93 -$546.81 million ($1.63) -4.63 NCS Multistage $201.63 million 3.92 $2.10 million $0.20 88.95

NCS Multistage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NCS Multistage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nabors Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NCS Multistage does not pay a dividend. Nabors Industries pays out -14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nabors Industries has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -21.32% -15.56% -5.77% NCS Multistage 1.04% 2.29% 1.74%

Summary

NCS Multistage beats Nabors Industries on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services. It also provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that offers data collection services to oil and gas exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rig's real-time performance and provides daily reporting for drilling operations; and DrillSmart software that allows the drilling system to adapt operating parameters and drilling conditions. In addition, the company offers measurement while drilling (MWD) systems and services, such as AccuMP mud pulse MWD system, which is designed to address the various MWD reliability issues; AccuWave collar mounted Electromagnetic MWD system that addresses the needs of the land market through the technology and design techniques; and Nabors' AccuSteer Measurement While Drilling (M/LWD) Suite, which is a premier dynamics evaluation MWD system for performance drilling with integrated advanced geosteering measurements. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment. As of December 31, 2017, the company marketed approximately 407 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 20 other countries worldwide; and 38 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

