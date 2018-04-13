Corridor Resources (CDH) Insider Sells C$84,028.00 in Stock

Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) insider Neil S. Subin sold 120,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$84,028.00.

Shares of CDH stock opened at C$0.70 on Friday. Corridor Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.83.

Corridor Resources Company Profile

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in eastern Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; the Anticosti Island located in Québec; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

