Nektan (NKTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.00

Shares of Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 21818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.25).

About Nektan

Nektan plc is a business-to-business (B2B) mobile gaming content developer and platform provider. The Company’s segments include Real money gaming, Content licensing and revenue share, and Software development. The Company designs, builds and operates mobile games in the regulated, interactive real money gaming (RMG) and freemium gaming space.

